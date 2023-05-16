Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Panther spring football game gets delayed

Lufkin Panther spring football game gets delayed
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was a really good turnout tonight as the fans came out to get a sneak peek of next of years Lufkin Panther football team.

Starting quarterback TJ Hammond showing off his arm with this nice long completion down the field. In fact Panthers would show good signs on both sides of the ball. Panther running back Demarkus Chin makes a good effort here before he’s stopped by a pack of purple. Here’s Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on what he saw.

“Well we we’ve been at this is our 18 day,” he said. “So we’ve we’ve seen quite a bit what we want to see, but kids playing hard trying to make plays and you know we got the game jerseys on we’re here at Abe and they’re gonna fly around so real happy with the effort.”

After the first quarter lightning and storm activity in the area would put a delay on things, but spirits remain high for the 2023 Lufkin Panthers.

The varsity cheerleaders said, “football season is our favorite season because we get to be on the sidelines supporting our team. Go big purple!”

