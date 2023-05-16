Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday night after reports of a shooting at the Sunrise Landing II Apartments in the 1200 block of East Denman Avenue.
An unidentified male was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
A juvenile male suspect was taken into custody.
“Due to the involvement of a juvenile suspect only limited details can be released,” a news release stated.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Lufkin PD spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth.
