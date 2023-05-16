Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.(Source: Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday night after reports of a shooting at the Sunrise Landing II Apartments in the 1200 block of East Denman Avenue.

An unidentified male was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.(Source: KTRE staff)

A juvenile male suspect was taken into custody.

“Due to the involvement of a juvenile suspect only limited details can be released,” a news release stated.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Lufkin PD spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron William Adcock and Jessica Ann Rasor
2 arrested after children found living in filthy conditions in Nacogdoches County
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
San Augustine bond
San Augustine $32 million bond to bring new facility, security measures
Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of...
Angry neighbor accused of driving off with boy after doorbell prank
Lufkin City Council discusses homestead tax exemption for residents
Lufkin City Council discusses homestead tax exemption for residents

Latest News

Lufkin City Council discusses homestead tax exemption for residents
Lufkin City Council discusses homestead tax exemption for residents
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’ -...
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’
“Obviously the needs aren’t going to go away magically and we’ve got to find a solution for it;...
Pittsburg ISD continues to make safety, security priorities after bond proposal fails again
Law Enforcement Memorial
Marshall Police Department holds event honoring fallen officers