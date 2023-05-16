Nacogdoches County commissioners award jail study bid

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For months we’ve been reporting on troubles at the Nacogdoches County Jail. At issue is the excessive number of inmates, and not enough space in an aging facility.

In January, the Nacogdoches County commissioners opened up for bids on conducting a full evaluation on the county jail. Today, commissioners took the next step in having the study completed by awarding a contract to HDR Architect.

Sheriff Jason Bridges says a study was completed on the jail in 2014 but it only focused on the structure itself.

“We’re thankful for the court for this study. We had a previous one six or eight years ago but we feel like the criteria that is laid out for this one was in much more detail and is going to give us a whole lot better direction than the previous one we had,” Bridges said.

This study will include the structure, but also the plumbing, electrical, layout, and current capacity. Some of the issues the jail currently faces is over population, a growing mental health and female population, and an aging facility.

“When they added onto this jail, they expected the lifespan of what they added on would last 20 years, and we are at the 30-year mark,” Bridges said.

County Judge Greg Sowell says a committee selected HDR Architect among several bids.

“They have a long line of credentials such as doing this type of work. They specialize in jails. They have local contacts here as well, so we actually have local input on this and local people doing some of this work,” Sowell said.

The contract says the study will cost just under $143,000 and will be paid for out of the capital improvement funds.

They say the study should take no more than six months to complete.

“I anticipate that the court will want to form a citizen committee to receive this report and to maybe tour the jail and to take a look. There will be public presentations, that is included in this as well. Public presentations to the public to answer questions to provide their report in a public forum,” Sowell said.

There is no timeline of when the study will start but the county expects it to happen soon.

