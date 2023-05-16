Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Some early evening storms will finally give way to a few dry days in east Texas

Weather Where You Live
A pattern shift will finally give east Texas a few dry days and a chance to dry out.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak cold frontal boundary will spark a few late day and early evening thunderstorms in the Piney Woods.

Once the radar dries up this evening, we will be in store for mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60′s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the middle 80′s.

For the first time in nearly two weeks, we will finally get a much-needed and deserved break from the wet weather as the weak frontal passage will usher in some slightly drier, less humid air.  Furthermore, the upper level wind pattern will change and allow for more sunshine and dry weather for the rest of the week.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the middle 60′s and afternoon highs warming into the upper 80′s to around the 90-degree mark.

Another cold front will then move in late Friday evening and overnight, bringing back a modest chance for scattered downpours.  Rain chances may linger into the start of the upcoming weekend, but rainfall amounts, if any, will not be overly impressive, coming in around a quarter-of-an-inch or less.

The rest of the weekend will be dry and not too shabby for the middle part of May as lower humidity and dry air leads to slightly cooler nights followed by highs in the lower 80′s under sun-filled skies and starlit nights.

We will then keep the sunny and dry weather around through this time early next week with no notable weather features coming into play that would bring us substantial rainfall. 

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

