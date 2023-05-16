Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.

The company is recalling certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire.

The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.

It’s not clear how many of the small SUVs have caught fire. Stellantis says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports due to the issue. The company says it’s not aware of any injuries.

The power liftgates may stop working before the SUVs catch fire.

Stellantis recalled many of the same vehicles in 2015 to fix a similar problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron William Adcock and Jessica Ann Rasor
2 arrested after children found living in filthy conditions in Nacogdoches County
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
San Augustine bond
San Augustine $32 million bond to bring new facility, security measures
Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death
Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of...
Angry neighbor accused of driving off with boy after doorbell prank

Latest News

An umpire pulled a child out of a dust devil during a baseball game.
WATCH: Umpire rescues youth baseball catcher from dust devil in Florida
An umpire pulled a child out of a dust devil during a baseball game.
WATCH: Umpire rescues youth baseball catcher from dust devil in Florida
“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,”...
Employee killed in work accident at Habitat for Humanity ReStore
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man who attacked congressional staffers has violent history, authorities say
FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague,...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, set to receive Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award