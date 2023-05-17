Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Baby safely recovered after car stolen in Fort Worth

A six-month-old baby has been safely recovered after a car was stolen in Fort Worth, with the infant inside.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - A six-month-old baby has been safely recovered after a car was stolen in Fort Worth, with the infant inside.

On Monday, around 7 p.m., patrol officers responded to a kidnapping call in the 3300 block of N. Pecan St. The complainant told officers that an unknown male had jumped into her car and driven off with her six-month-old baby in the car.

Numerous additional officers responded to search for the vehicle.

Just over an hour after the initial call, officers located the stolen car on Deen St. and took the suspect into custody; however, the baby was missing from the car.

Officers gathered information from the suspect and began checking the area. Approximately five minutes later, officers located the baby and car seat lying in a ravine nearby.

The child appeared uninjured and was reunited with a parent.

The suspect was charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child, and auto theft.

Credit: @fortworthpd/BODY CAMS+ /TMX

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Markus Martin, 14, was killed in Friday's night hit-and-run crash.
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’

Latest News

Cara'Mae, Autumn, and Enberlee play near reading statue at park in Tyler
“They deserve to stay together”: Three sisters under 10 need parents who will help them leave foster care behind
The font on this made us think it was vintage but it's from 2020.
Kitchen Pickin’: The Fire King Queen plus 1,000 pieces of fun
A six-month-old baby has been safely recovered after a car was stolen in Fort Worth, with the...
Baby safely recovered after car stolen in Fort Worth
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the median beautification project in Nacogdoches and what...
WebXtra: Flowers bloom for Nacogdoches median beautification project