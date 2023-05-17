Carthage baseball prepares for Bullard

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The Carthage Bulldogs baseball team was busy this afternoon at their all new stadium, a turf field that they have long awaited. The Bulldogs have been very successful this post season, making it to round three of the playoffs.

Head Coach Jason Causey says, “Yes, we’ve been fortunate enough we, you know, round one we took care of business and same thing last round, round two and here we are round three and against Bullard and ... we’re just excited to be playing.”

What can you tell us about this Bullard team?

“You know, obviously they’re ... going to be well coached,” he said. “Coach Ellis does a really good job over there and you know Bullard’s a good baseball town and they’re going to be a really good team ... they’re in the third round as well and you know, they are going to be a good ballclub who can who can do all phases of the game really well. We’re going to have to play well to move on.”

While trying to get in a little batting practice, the Bulldawgs got interrupted by a heavy spring shower that came down forcing the team to take shelter in the dugout, but no worries, it gave the team a chance to goof around and get in a few matches of what they call shadow boxing.

And here you thought this was a story on baseball, another first for East Texas Sports. But all joking aside, one thing is for certain…that this team IS focused on their run for state.

Bulldogs shortstop Connor Cuff said, “for us it’s one game at a time, you know, just focus on one you know get past it focus on the next one.”

Bulldogs pitcher Brooks Brewster added, “So we’ve had a pretty good season so far and you know, we just stay consistent what we do you know, don’t change. Don’t try to do too much. You know?

And that will be Carthage and Bullard this Thursday at 7 p.m. in Tyler at Mike Carter Field.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.