Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.(KADN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The employee of an Arby’s in Louisiana who was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer has been identified, officials said.

According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Nguyet Le of Texas.

The New Iberia Police Department said Le was found dead last Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

Her body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KFLY, Le was the manager. Police said foul play is not suspected.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Markus Martin, 14, was killed in Friday's night hit-and-run crash.
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’

Latest News

Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
FILE - The north face of the Archives of the United States is seen in this general view, March...
At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information
Authorities said Ameen Hurst was captured.
Authorities capture second inmate who escaped from Philadelphia prison
FILE - Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20...
Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in New York crash that killed 20 people
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland