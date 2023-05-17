Getting a chance to dry out thanks to getting a break from the storm track

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the first time in nearly two weeks, we will finally get a much-needed and deserved break from the wet weather as the weak frontal passage will usher in some slightly drier, less humid air. Furthermore, the upper level wind pattern has changed and will allow for more sunshine and dry weather for the rest of the week.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the middle 60′s and afternoon highs warming into the upper 80′s to around the 90-degree mark.

Another cold front will then move in late Friday evening and overnight, bringing back a modest chance for scattered downpours and a few thunderstorms.

Rain chances may linger into the start of the upcoming weekend, but rainfall amounts, if any, will not be overly impressive, coming in around a tenth-of-an-inch or less.

The rest of the weekend will be dry and not too shabby for the middle part of May as lower humidity and dry air leads to slightly cooler nights followed by highs in the lower 80′s.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday before they become mostly cloudy on Sunday. Despite some more clouds streaming overhead this weekend, it will be dry and very pleasant due to the lower humidity that will be felt.

Our skies will become mostly sunny by early next week with no notable weather features coming into play that would bring us substantial rainfall.

