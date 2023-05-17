GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

GRAPHIC WARNING: Details in this story are disturbing.

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Tyler and Krista Schindley were arrested after police found their 10-year-old son, weighing just 36 pounds, walking in their neighborhood, WANF reports.

Police said that on Friday, residents in Griffin, Georgia, called 911 to report a lost boy wandering the neighborhood. When officers arrived, the boy told police that he was hungry and walking to a nearby Kroger to get food and asked the officers to “please not make him go back.”

Officers described the boy as “thin with discolored skin and visible injuries.”

Because of his condition, he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Investigators say the boy had an extremely low heart rate at the time of his evaluation.

“This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic,” Spalding County District Attorney Marie Broder said.

Investigators say the juvenile weighed just 36 pounds and had an extremely low heart rate at the time of evaluation.

The couple has been charged with attempted homicide in the second degree and attempted malice murder. They also face charges of cruelty to children in the first degree, second degree and third degree, battery, simple battery and false imprisonment.

According to the affidavit, Tyler and Krista Schindley intentionally withheld food from their son and locked him in his bedroom with no access to food, lights, hot or warm running water, outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision or access to exit the bedroom for “extended periods of time and on multiple occasions.” Griffin police described the abuse as “deeply disturbing.”

Court documents suggest that the Schindleys not only abused their son leaving “dental injuries” and “disfiguration,” but did so in the presence of other minors in the home. Authorities say there were five children in the home.

Authorities said the 10-year-old boy is alive, in stable condition and receiving treatment in the hospital.

During a court hearing Monday, a judge denied bond for both parents. They’re currently in the Spalding County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.