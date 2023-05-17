Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

GRAPHIC: Woman battling rare, severe skin reaction to anxiety medication

A woman was sent to the intensive care unit with blisters and rashes due to a medication reaction. (Source: KUTV, Lindsey Ewing)
By Jim Spiewak, KUTV
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - A Utah mother says her 23-year-old daughter has been sent to the hospital due to a rare reaction to a medication.

Lindsey Ewing said her daughter, Kayla Nelson, has battled anxiety and depression and her doctor recently assigned some new meds to try and help.

“She said she was going to get her mental state good and visit her doctor,” Ewing said. “And they decided to put her on lamotrigine.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, lamotrigine is a medication that treats epilepsy by preventing and controlling seizures. It can also treat bipolar disorder and works by calming a person’s overactive nerves.

Ewing said about three weeks after her daughter started the medication, she thought she just had bad allergies. But it got bad enough for her to go to the emergency room.

“They diagnosed her with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a side effect of lamotrigine,” Ewing said.

The family said they have been told that this condition is rare, but it has caused the 23-year-old’s skin to blister and burn in spots on her face and body.

Nelson’s mother said the condition has also caused her daughter extreme pain.

Currently, Nelson is in a hospital burn unit where she is expected to stay for several weeks. Her family said doctors will attempt to regrow her skin and she will also have to go through physical therapy.

“Her mental health is an ongoing process with probably no end in sight,” Ewing said.

Nelson’s family and friends have joined together to launch a GoFundMe to help cover her medical costs as she continues to go through this “tragic event.”

Ewing said her daughter is making slow but steady progress.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Markus Martin, 14, was killed in Friday's night hit-and-run crash.
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’

Latest News

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged
Cara'Mae, Autumn, and Enberlee play near reading statue at park in Tyler
“They deserve to stay together”: Three sisters under 10 need parents who will help them leave foster care behind
Painted circles mark locations where evidence related to a deadly shooting was collected in...
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd’s murder to the Minnesota Supreme Court
The font on this made us think it was vintage but it's from 2020.
Kitchen Pickin’: The Fire King Queen plus 1,000 pieces of fun