Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

High school student receives nearly $3 million in college scholarship offers

Taylor Herron has reportedly received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges...
Taylor Herron has reportedly received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges across the country.(Mississippi School of the Arts)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi student has received nearly $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges.

Taylor Herron is set to graduate from the Mississippi School of the Arts Visual Arts program this month after attending Germantown High School to start her high school career.

She has reportedly received numerous state, regional and national awards for her work while receiving millions in scholarship offers.

According to MSA, Herron has received offers from colleges across the country from Savannah College of Art and Design to Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles.

“Make the effort to apply and don’t be scared to branch out. Make sure to stay in contact with your counselors and contacts at the schools you have applied to,” Herron said.

Herron is scheduled to graduate from MSA on May 26.

The soon-to-be high school grad said she will be heading west to continue her education at the Otis College of Art and Design in Southern California.

“Always be appreciative, humble and gracious,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death
Aaron William Adcock and Jessica Ann Rasor
2 arrested after children found living in filthy conditions in Nacogdoches County
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
San Augustine bond
San Augustine $32 million bond to bring new facility, security measures
Markus Martin, 14, was killed in Friday's night hit-and-run crash.
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’

Latest News

Cheryl Layne listens to testimony in trial accusing her and husband of abusing their foster...
Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children
Historical Marker
Marshall officials, community members celebrate new historical marker honoring work of 20th century
Gregg County appraiser offers tips for protesting property tax rate hikes
Gregg County appraiser offers tips for protesting property tax rate hikes
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children