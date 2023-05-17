Louisville Zoo welcomes its first red panda, Sundara, since the 1970s

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KLTV) - A red panda has been born at the Louisville Zoo, nicknamed “Sunny D.”

“We are thrilled to introduce you to our new red panda, Sundara — also known as “Sunny D” by our Zoo keeper staff!” the handlers said. “Lover of grapes and climbing, this crepuscular mammal has nestled his way into our lives and hearts!”

The zookeepers said crepuscular animals are most active at dawn and dusk, so they expect to often see Sundara sleeping in the afternoon. 💤

