“They deserve to stay together”: Three sisters under 10 need parents who will help them leave foster care behind

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Siblings deserve to stay together and that’s exactly the hope for a trio of sisters in East Texas. Cara’mae, Autumn and Enberlee are all under the age of 10. They’ve been together their whole lives and now they need a family who is willing to commit to the gift of love.

“They’re outgoing, they’re fun,” said CPS case worker Laketra Wilkerson. “They love animals. They like to swing, they love days at the park.”

The adorable group was no different than all the other kids on the playground at Southside park in Tyler. They found every nook and cranny of the playground, while calling out for their guardians to watch and help.

Wilkerson describes them all as “really loving and caring.”

From big sister to baby sister, they were full of laughter and joy as they ran around from slides to swings to statues.

“Cara’mae - she’s a hugger. She love to hug,” said Wilkerson. “Oh Autumn, she’s the boss. Autumn is the boss. She will tell you what to do and what not to do. And Enberlee is the baby of the group and she is just adorable.”

For Wilkerson, and the foster parents who care for these kids, they want to find a family who is able to meet their developmental, social and all-around needs.

“Them smiling and having a good time and someone showing them love.” That’s Wilkerson’s picture-perfect ending for these little girls.

For more information about this trio, email ashley.ehouman@dfps.texas.gov.

