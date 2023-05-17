Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Nice and warm today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Temperatures are a little bit cooler this morning with a few clouds that will decrease through the afternoon.  Expect high temperatures in the lower 80s, but with low humidity, it should be a very comfortable afternoon.  Mostly sunny and nice again tomorrow, though it will be a bit warmer by tomorrow afternoon.  Friday, a cold front approaches East Texas, but showers and thunderstorms don’t look likely until evening and possibly overnight into Saturday morning for Deep East Texas.  Temperatures ahead of the front will get close to 90 degrees Friday afternoon, but only reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this weekend.

