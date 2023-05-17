Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Young bear opens door of house in Colorado, is shooed away by resident

(Kari Bumgarner/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(KLTV) - Twin black bear cubs recently visited a house in Colorado, and one of them was captured on video opening the front door.

Videos shared by a resident of Steamboat Springs, about 90 miles north of Aspen, show a young bear standing up and using the handle to open a front door as its twin waits nearby. The resident bangs on a window to make noise and scares the bear off.

The second bear stays by the door for a few moments before following its sibling away. Another clip shows the bears’ much larger mother nearby.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, black bears are intelligent, curious, and relentless in their pursuit of food.

“Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors,” the agency advises. If you see a bear near your home, the agency warns not to approach it, but to “yell, blow a whistle, clap your hands, and make other loud noises” to chase it away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

