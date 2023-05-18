Angelina softball players graduate

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Graduates on the Angelina softball team who were not able to attend regular commencement this past weekend, because of tournament play, were handed their diplomas in a special graduation ceremony today. As you can see commencement for these athletes were conducted on the softball field with special speakers including Athletic Director JJ Montgomery and of course Lady Roadrunners head softball coach Brette Kohring.

Coach Kohring commented to KTRE sports saying, “they are some fantastic young women. We know that they’re going to be successful in whatever they do. They’ve worked their tails off to get here. They’ve really shown some dedication and hard work throughout the past two years and we’re really really, really proud of them.”

Well, coach, best of luck in the next round of the tournament.

“Thank you. Thank you. We’re excited.”

