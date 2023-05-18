Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Auditions to be held May 22-23 for ‘Footloose’ at Tyler Civic Theatre

Auditions May 22-23 for ‘Footloose’ at Tyler Civic Theatre
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you love to act or just want to give it a try for the first time, you may want to check out the auditions for Footloose the Musical, to be held at Tyler Civic Theatre.

Auditions will be held May 22 and 23 for the show, director Stephen Rainwater says.

“This will be a big production with a cast of 40-plus people, comprised of actors ages 15-99. This is going to be a summer to remember, and we would LOVE to have as much East Texas talent as possible join us for Auditions. See you there!” the theatre posted on its Facebook page.

It will be a BIG production with a cast of 40+ comprised of actors ages 15-99.
It will be a BIG production with a cast of 40+ comprised of actors ages 15-99.(Tyler Civic Theatre Facebook page)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
She was in shock to find out she was one of the few who received the scholarship.
Central ISD senior planning to attend Baylor receives Gates scholarship
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Cara'Mae, Autumn, and Enberlee play near reading statue at park in Tyler
“They deserve to stay together:” 3 sisters under 10 need parents who will help them leave foster care behind
“They deserve to stay together:” 3 sisters under 10 need parents who will help them leave foster care behind
These flowers and grasses planted in the medians are a part of the median beautification project.
Flowers bloom for Nacogdoches median beautification project
She was in shock to find out she was one of the few who received the scholarship.
Central ISD senior planning to attend Baylor receives Gates scholarship