A Better East Texas - Funding for State Parks

The Texas legislature has set in-motion a move to invest in the open spaces of Texas with a 1-billion-dollar allocation to the State Park system.
By Pat Stacey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thankfully we have the making of some really good legislation coming out of Austin as the current legislative session winds down. It is no secret that Texans love the diversity of the Lone Star State in the form of environmental options from beaches to mountain tops. The Texas legislature has set in-motion a move to invest in the open spaces of Texas with a 1-billion-dollar allocation to the State Park system. As big as Texas is, we rank 35th in state park acreage per capita, meaning other states have more space dedicated to state parks. That needs to change. The bill to invest the 1-billion will go to Governor Abbott’s desk for signature and will likely be on the ballot as a constitutional amendment in November. It will be up to voters to approve or reject it then. If approved, the initiative will create a permanent Conservation Fund to invest in the purchase of more land for state parks and to hopefully purchase the land that is leased that hosts 14 current state parks. With the population growth in Texas continuing, it is estimated that we to add 1.4 million acres of state parks by 2030 just to keep up with the population. And with 2023 being the 100th anniversary of the State Park system, what better way to celebrate the natural resources that make Texas so special. There is still a road ahead for this funding but watch for it and then let’s support it in November and that will make for a Better East Texas.

