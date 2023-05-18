Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Carpenter pulls onto job site to find Homeland Security raid underway

Carpenter pulls onto job site to find Homeland Security raid underway
By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harrison County, Texas (KLTV) - Homeland Security served a warrant on a house near Longview just inside Harrison County.

According to neighbors and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 200 block of Alexis Drive around 7 a.m. and was part of the series of raids in Upshur County.

A neighbor shot a quick video and a few pictures of what happened at a home on Alexis Drive. He says there were a number of white vans and an armored truck. Homeland Security Investigations was written on the side of that truck.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Andrew Beavers pulled up to the home to do some construction work. He says officers were still on scene and asked to search the work trailer, but did not seize anything.

“Basically, they just asked me a couple questions and asked my name so they could sign something, and stuck the warrant in the front door and left,” said Beavers.

No word on what Homeland Security was looking for at the residence, or if the homeowner was located or taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Markus Martin, 14, was killed in Friday's night hit-and-run crash.
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’

Latest News

TASCA Health Fair
TASCA Health fair
Peace Officers Memorial
Fallen officers remembered at annual downtown Tyler memorial ceremony
Cheryl Layne Trial
Foster son testifies in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse
Pritchett Game Room
Upshur County authorities, Homeland Security investigate illegal gambling operations