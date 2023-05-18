Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage announces new volleyball coach

Mandy Lancaster named new Carthage volleyball coach.
Mandy Lancaster named new Carthage volleyball coach.(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The Carthage Bulldogs have announced their all new head volleyball coach. Coach Mandy Lancaster.

She said, “I’m so excited being a hometown girl to have came back after college, raise my family here, I’ve been a Lady Dog I bleed red and white, so I’m so excited.”

All right, coach your expectations for next season. Where would you like to see this program will go as far as its direction?

“One step at a time up every day. It may be a little step and may be a big step. But teamwork and trusting each other is my number one thing. That’s where we’re going to start.”

Coach Lancaster will begin transitioning over to the high school volleyball program as early as this week.

