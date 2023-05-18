Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texans reminded to be aware of poison ivy when doing yardwork

As we perform yard work, pulling weeds is a common practice, but poison ivy and the oil it contains poses a danger.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Warmer weather means anyone with a yard or property has begun the regular job of mowing, edging and weeding. But, that can put you in striking distance of a very nasty plant: poison ivy.

As we perform yard work, pulling weeds is a common practice, but poison ivy and the oil it contains poses a danger.

“Poison ivy is a big one. It’s a volatile oil, so it can get on your skin and stay there quite comfortably. The problem of course is when you don’t know when you’ve gotten into it,” said horticulturist Stephen Chamblee of the Longview Arboretum.

Some landowners see it quite often.

“It’ll be like a vine growing on a fence post, fence rails, anything like that,” said Upshur County landowner Madison Bauman.

Once the oil from the plant gets on you, it first presents as a burning, itching rash, and later painful blisters.

“All parts of the plant are poisonous. The vine, the leaves, the roots, every bit of it,” Chamblee said.

It’s identified by two characteristics: its three distinct leaves and a reddish vine.

“Leaves of three, let it be. It will have reddish on the petial, the stem,” Stephen said.

It grows quickly and moves a lot like other crawling vines like honeysuckle. And, it can be life threatening.

“Friend of mine’s uncle set it on fire. Wind shifted and blew that cloud of smoke over him. He actually ended up dying from poison ivy of the lungs,” said Chamblee.

“I’m not allergic to it, but some of my family is, and they break out big time,” Bauman said.

So, when weeding, wear gloves.

“It always comes back,” said Bauman.

There are several ways to treat poison ivy, the most popular being Calamine lotion, applying cold compresses or using Aloe Vera gel.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash
She was in shock to find out she was one of the few who received the scholarship.
Central ISD senior planning to attend Baylor receives Gates scholarship
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

East Texans reminded to be aware of poison ivy when doing yardwork
Gilmer ‘Candy Bomber’ event brings fifth graders historical treat
Trial shifts to defense for Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse
Nacogdoches County memorial
Fallen officers remembered during Nacogdoches County memorial ceremony
Fallen officers remembered during Nacogdoches County memorial ceremony