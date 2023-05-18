Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning.  Winds will be light and variable through the day with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 80s this afternoon.  Southeast winds return this evening with humidity rising through the day tomorrow.  Temperatures Friday will reach near 90 degrees with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  By Friday late afternoon, developing thunderstorms could begin to push into East Texas with the chance for a few strong to severe storms.  Some rain could last overnight, but should be gone by early Saturday morning.  The cold front that brings the rain Friday night will also bring cooler and less humid conditions back to the forecast this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-18-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-18-23
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
Getting a chance to dry out thanks to getting a break from the storm track
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast