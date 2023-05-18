Warming up before a weekend cold front brings in a slight chance of rain, slightly cooler temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a partly cloudy, warm, and dry day in the Piney Woods.

It will be mostly clear and quiet tonight with lows in the middle 60′s.

We will be warming up several notches on Friday as the return of a light, southwest breeze will combine with lots of sunshine to boost our daytime highs into the lower 90′s.

Another cold front will then move in late Friday evening and overnight, bringing back a slight chance for scattered downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Our latest guidance suggests most areas will stay dry with this cold frontal passage.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather just off to our northwest on Friday evening as storms form and gather along the cold front. There is a good chance that many of us miss out on the rain completely with the weekend cold front that moves in late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

A slight chance of rain may linger into the start of the upcoming weekend, but rainfall amounts, if any, will not be overly impressive, coming in around a tenth-of-an-inch or less.

The rest of the weekend will be dry and not too shabby for the middle part of May as lower humidity and dry air leads to slightly cooler nights followed by highs in the lower 80′s.

Even though we will not have much in the way of wet weather to contend with this weekend, we will keep lots of clouds in place streaming overhead. Despite the mostly cloudy skies expected this weekend, it will be very pleasant due to the lower humidity that will be felt on light, northerly winds.

Our skies will become mostly sunny by early next week with no notable weather features coming into play that would bring us substantial rainfall.

