Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Police recover kidnapped baby found abandoned in ravine

Police in Texas shared body camera video from officers finding a baby that was kidnapped earlier in the day. (Source: @fortworthpd/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - Police in Texas say they were able to rescue a kidnapped baby earlier this week.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a kidnapping call on Monday.

Officers said an unknown man had jumped into a woman’s car and driven off with her 6-month-old baby.

About an hour later, officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle and they took the suspect into custody. However, the baby was missing from the car.

Patrol officers then questioned the man in custody and began checking the area. The team said they were then able to locate the baby and car seat lying in a ravine nearby.

The police department shared body camera video showing the officers finding the baby as it could be heard crying.

Authorities said the child appeared uninjured and they reunited it with the parent.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect but said he is facing charges that include kidnapping and auto theft.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Markus Martin, 14, was killed in Friday's night hit-and-run crash.
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’

Latest News

Peace Officers Memorial
Fallen officers remembered at annual downtown Tyler memorial ceremony
TASCA Health Fair
Tyler Area Senior Citizen Association sheds light on loneliness in seniors
Cheryl Layne Trial
Foster son testifies in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse
Pritchett Game Room
Upshur County authorities, Homeland Security investigate illegal gambling operations
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights