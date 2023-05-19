Central softball players receive all-district honors and Trekell is coach of the year

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - The Central High Lady Bulldogs softball team are a special group of young athletes. Earning a district title for the first time in years and putting many players on to the all-district team. And today I talked to some of the players about how it felt to receive District 21 3A all-district honors.

“It was a really exciting year and I’m glad I got to like, have such a great year with all my seniors this year and I really enjoyed it,” said Central pitcher Kennedy Martin.

Central first baseman Brenon Brown said, “it was an accomplishment and I’m glad I got to be a part of a memorable experience. It was good.”

“I got second team and I hope I can do better next year and push myself harder to achieve more, “said outfielder Meagan Morehouse.

“Was really exciting. I’ve worked really hard this season for the newcomer of the year and I’m excited for next season,” added shortstop Mya Turney.

District MVP honors went to centerfielder Madison Bailey.

She responded, “I got MVP, which is shocking. I didn’t really expect it because I didn’t really think about that whole season and then I heard I got it so I was excited.”

Tell me about how the season went for the team.

“It was good,” she said. “All of us like the girls like blended really well together we have good chemistry and playing for Coach T just made it better.”

Central left fielder KK Tobias had this to say about Coach T. “I love COACH T. She’s probably my favorite coach I’ve ever had. Even though she had her downs this season like she was in a wheelchair for a little bit. She came through and was still there for us. She showed up no matter what even if she was hurting. Even if she was going through the pain and everything. She was still there for us. And was the best coach ever.”

Best coach is right as coach Kayla Trekell was named this seasons coach of the year in District 21 3A. And she admits that having to say goodbye to this group is tough.

“Oh man, you know, this is year five for me and every year kind of stings a little bit more but this year really stung,” she said. “Pretty tough. three seniors that I only got one year with and that’s tough and it’s you know, next year, you know, the young ones have big shoes to fill and, you know, It’s a week later and I’m still hurting pretty good so…I’m excited for next year and then just ready, so.

Well, best of luck to you.

“Thank you so much.”

