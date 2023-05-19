Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Brace yourselves, it is going to be a pretty warm day as temperatures are set to climb anywhere from the upper 80s to the lower 90s this afternoon! Skies will remain dry for most of the day, but storm chances will begin to increase fairly quickly by 6PM and beyond as a cold front begins to get closer to East Texas. The northern half of East Texas is still under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for isolated strong to severe storms late today as damaging winds and quarter sized hail could be possible within any storm that gets enough strength. Coverage will be somewhat broken this evening, meaning many areas likely won’t see much other than a few showers or nothing at all. That being said, it is still very important everyone remains weather alert this evening so that you do not get caught off guard by a rapidly growing thunderstorm. Scattered rain/storm chances continue overnight into tomorrow morning as our cold front passes through East Texas, with only a few showers possible later in the day. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with noticeably cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy but dry through the remainder of the weekend as highs sit comfortably near 80 degrees. Expect a decent amount of sunshine as well as mostly dry conditions for the start of the work week. Some showers and a few thundershowers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, although coverage for now seems somewhat limited. Folks, please keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App if you have any plans outdoors later today.

