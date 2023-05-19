Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A late season cold front will provide a slight cool down for the weekend

A cold front will bring a slight cool down to the Piney Woods this weekend.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are tracking a cold front that will bring us a slight cool down and drop in humidity this weekend.

A cap, or lid in the atmosphere, will limit the rain and storm potential in deep east Texas as the odds for any precipitation tonight will be at a meager, 20%.

Behind the cold frontal passage, our surface winds will shift back to the north tomorrow, allowing for some slightly drier, less humid air to filter down into our neck of the woods this weekend.

We will also be hanging onto lots of cloud cover this weekend as sky conditions will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with just some peeks of sunshine expected.  Sunday could end up being cloudy for much of the day, which when combined with the north breeze, will lead to temperatures only reaching the upper 70′s to around 80-degrees.

Our skies will become mostly sunny by early next week with no notable weather features coming into play that would bring us substantial rainfall.  Highs will be warming back into the middle 80′s with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60′s, which is not too shabby for this time in late May.

Eventually, the upper level wind pattern will change and that will lead to some low-to-modest chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms to enter the picture by the time we transition toward the middle of next week.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will not be overly impressive, averaging around half-an-inch or less for most areas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

