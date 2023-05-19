Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are barely dropping into the 60s this morning with calm winds.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and temperatures warming to near 90 degrees this afternoon.  By late afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms will develop and could move into East Texas before they weaken and fall apart.  A few isolated storms could be strong to severe before weakening overnight.  The best chance for thunderstorms will be north of I-20.  A cold front arrives tonight and temperatures drop back to near 80 degrees for high temperatures Saturday and Sunday.  Clouds may increase late Sunday, but more chances for rain hold off until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash
She was in shock to find out she was one of the few who received the scholarship.
Central ISD senior planning to attend Baylor receives Gates scholarship
”A wee bit too close for comfort."
Lightning tears through yard in Spring Branch
Nacogdoches County memorial
Fallen officers remembered during Nacogdoches County memorial ceremony
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-19-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-19-23
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Warming up before a weekend cold front brings in a slight chance of rain, slightly cooler temperatures
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast