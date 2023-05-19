East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are barely dropping into the 60s this morning with calm winds. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and temperatures warming to near 90 degrees this afternoon. By late afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms will develop and could move into East Texas before they weaken and fall apart. A few isolated storms could be strong to severe before weakening overnight. The best chance for thunderstorms will be north of I-20. A cold front arrives tonight and temperatures drop back to near 80 degrees for high temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Clouds may increase late Sunday, but more chances for rain hold off until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.