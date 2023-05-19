Police bodycam, surveillance videos released from New Mexico mass shooting

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING.

Police body camera video is out from Monday’s mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico. 18-year old Beau Wilson allegedly killed three people and injured six others, including two police officers.

The video shows when the deadly encounter ended and police took Wilson into custody.

Police say a 79-year-old woman was the first person shot, as she drove down the street just outside the home of the gunman. The two other people killed, a 98-year-old woman and her 73-year-old daughter, pulled over to help her, police believe. They were also gunned down.

According to police, the gunman fired at three vehicles and six houses.

Authorities say all of the six people who were wounded are now out of the hospital. No motive has been determined for the shooting.

(CREDIT: Farmington Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

