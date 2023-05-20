30 pilots train for air show at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re seeing planes flying in formation over Smith County, rest assured it is not an invasion. There are about thirty pilots training for flying in air shows.

Trey Segura has been a pilot for about three decades and lives in Henderson, but his head seems to be in the clouds.

“I soloed at 16 then got quickly into the formation flying thing,” Segura said.

He said he’s been doing that for about five years.

“It just adds an extra element to aviation. You know, a lot of us are big advocates on training. The more training we can do, the safer pilots that we are. And formation flying is just one of those aspects of training that we believe makes you a better pilot,” Segura said.

This is the first time the group has worked on their skills at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

“We used to hold our trainings the last couple years in Temple. Before that we were in Sherman. Unfortunately, the way the hangar space goes, it’s near impossible to find some. And so, I called Steve Thompson, the Airport Manager here at Tyler and he was very welcoming, rolled out the red carpet,” Segura said.

The Texas V Tails, including Mike Watson from Granbury, began training here. Watson said he caught formation flight fever, and to him, the scariest part is the drive.

“Isn’t that the standard answer? It’s more dangerous getting to the airport than it is actually flying,” Watson said.

So how long does it take to become a formation flyer?

“Sometimes we have guys that are naturals, and they take to it real quick. Others it’s ‘hey, why don’t you maybe come back next year,’” Watson said.

The goal is to be part of the world’s largest formation flight at the coming Oshkosh Airshow. And then there’s the camaraderie.

“For you guys it’s like church camp,” I said to Segura.

“It’s similar, similar. A men’s retreat if you will,” Segura said.

Another thing that makes it similar is that whole sky thing. But which one is he? Turns out he’s the only one trailing a cloud.

Segura said the best place to see some formation flying is from the Historical Air Museum at Tyler Pounds. They will be in the air during the day on Saturday and Sunday.

