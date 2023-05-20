East Texas dog owners coping with rising pet food costs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Just as grocery costs for humans are rising, prices for pet food are, as well.

Charles Cruse of Nacogdoches owns a six-year-old miniature Alaskan Shepherd named Laci. Cruse said Laci is all he has after his wife died four years ago.

“A lot of people tell me they feed their dogs once or twice a day. In Laci’s case, she likes to go by and grab her bite and go about her business.”

Over the years Cruse has seen the price of pet food steadily increase. He said he feeds his dog two different brands of kibble costing him $17 each that will last him for one week.

“Basically I don’t care if it’s $50 a sack, she’s going to eat, but I know people that don’t have a whole lot is really hard on them,” said Cruse.

According to Veterinarians.org, their surveys showed dog food prices from 2020 to 2023 and they have increased 45.5% for both dry and wet food.

Wet food alone has increased by 50% and dry food by 41%.

Depending on the size of, number of and type of pet you have, you could be spending a hundred dollars or more each month.

“COVID kind of knocked everybody down for a loop. A lot of places closed down, a lot of ingredients were not available anymore,” said Nacogdoches Humane Society director Jennifer Bryant.

Bryant said even going with generic food brands could cost you more down the line.

“Unfortunately, lower quality food has increased vet visits for gastric problems.”

As for Cruse, he said he doesn’t plan on changing Laci’s diet anytime soon and will keep purchasing her favorite food and treats.

“I’m not rich but I’ll work it out somehow. I don’t want anything to happen to her,” he said.

