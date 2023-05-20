Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin ISD senior baseball player killed in car wreck

Lance Modisette was to graduate from Lufkin High School May 26.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A senior baseball player from Lufkin has died in a car wreck after an outing with the team on Friday.

According to Lufkin Panther Sports, Lance died Friday afternoon in a wreck near Nacogdoches, after an afternoon outing with his Lufkin teammates. Lance was a member of the Lufkin Panther baseball team and the Thundering 13 baseball team. He was scheduled to graduate next Friday with the Class of 2023. The information from the Panthers was confirmed by the Lufkin Police Department.

Nacogdoches Constable Roger Dudley announced in a Facebook post that the wreck was a two-car incident on U.S. 259, south of the FM 1087 intersection in northern Nacogdoches County. According to the post, both vehicles left the road entirely, and ended up in the woods. Dudley said that all four lanes were shut down for over an hour.

