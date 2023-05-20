Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Temps mild to warm.. but not TOO warm!!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! A cold front will finish moving through East Texas this morning which will lead to some cooler temperatures this weekend as well as the potential for a stray shower or two later today. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon as highs steadily warm into the upper 70s. A few areas cloud climb into the lower 80s, but this is still much cooler than the lower 90s many areas saw just yesterday! Skies remain mostly cloudy but dry through the remainder of the weekend with highs sitting comfortably near 80 degrees once again. Expect a decent amount of sunshine as well as mostly dry conditions for the start of the work week. Some showers and a few thundershowers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, although coverage for now seems somewhat limited. There are a lot of fun events going on in East Texas this weekend. Hopefully y’all can find some time to get out and enjoy the more seasonable temperatures!

