Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Utah police: Man admits to killing wife, visiting in-laws

FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and...
FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, surrendered without incident at the family home in Layton, just north of Salt Lake City, police said.

The bodies of Bailey’s wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36; Becky Stevens, 61; and Donald Stevens, 73; were found inside the house.

Becky Stevens was Anastasia Stevens’ stepmother and Donald Stevens was her father. Becky and Donald Stevens lived in Nevada and were visiting Bailey and Anastasia Stevens, who were living at the home where the bodies were found, police said in a statement.

Motive and cause of death were still being investigated. Three of the family’s dogs also were killed.

Bailey couldn’t be reached for comment and had no attorney listed to comment on his behalf.

Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash
She was in shock to find out she was one of the few who received the scholarship.
Central ISD senior planning to attend Baylor receives Gates scholarship
”A wee bit too close for comfort."
Lightning tears through yard in Spring Branch
Nacogdoches County memorial
Fallen officers remembered during Nacogdoches County memorial ceremony
Do you know which summer plants are poisonous?
East Texans reminded to be aware of poison ivy when doing yardwork

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
30 pilots train for air show at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Beechcraft Bonanza: 30 pilots train for air show at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Layne, 46, of Whitehouse was arrested in 2019 on allegations that she physically abused one of...
Jury finds Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse guilty
On Saturday, May 19, the city is planning what they call a “huge party” to honor the city’s...
Mineola natives look back on town’s history, celebrating 150 years