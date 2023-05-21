Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston woman who killed 5-year-old boy sentenced to 52 years in prison

Theresa Raye Balboa, 31, who killed 5-year-old Samuel Olson in 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to...
Theresa Raye Balboa, 31, who killed 5-year-old Samuel Olson in 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 52 years in prison.(Harris County DA)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston woman who killed 5-year-old Samuel Olson in 2021 was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Theresa Raye Balboa, 31, who was facing life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder, pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for 52 years in prison.

She must serve at least half of the sentence before she is eligible for parole. Because she pleaded guilty, she cannot appeal the conviction or the prison sentence.

Balboa admitted to killing the boy by hitting him with a blunt object while he was under her care on May 12, 2021.

The boy’s parents were separated, and Balboa, who was dating the child’s father, was watching him at her apartment in Webster.

After reporting the child missing, she took his body to a storage unit 10 days after the murder.

Nine days later, she put the boy’s remains in a plastic bin and took the bin to a hotel in Jasper.

She was found and arrested in Jasper the next day by the Houston Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

“This woman robbed the world of a little boy with a big smile and bright future, and there is no prison sentence long enough for someone like her,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We have now guaranteed that she has been held accountable, will serve decades in prison and can never appeal her sentence, and that is, in small measure, justice.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
Lance Modisette
DPS report reveals new info in fatal crash involving Lufkin senior
Lance Modisette
Lufkin ISD senior baseball player killed in car wreck
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
The vehicle crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Apple Springs

Latest News

A deputy responded to a family disturbance on FM 2054. The witness reported Rance Graham, 65,...
Man accused of trying to run over 92-year-old father in Anderson County
An East Texas woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.
San Augustine woman celebrates 100th birthday
1,200-pound gator captured by wildlife trapper in neighborhood near Houston
1,200-pound gator captured by wildlife trapper in neighborhood near Houston
Friends of victims Palestine ISD student, grad speak about their loss in wreck
Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent grad
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
One week after being struck by lightning, 6-year-old Central Texan still in a coma