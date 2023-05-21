Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
San Augustine woman celebrates 100th birthday

An East Texas woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.

Laurie Day, of San Augustine, was born on May 23, 1923 in South Dakota. She’ll officially turn 100 on Tuesday. Five generations of her family gathered for the milestone celebration along with friends.

During her lifetime, she was one of six million women that took wartime jobs in factories during World War II. Soon after, she married and started her family. She worked as a nurse to help support her three children, and retired at 72 years old.

Day said the secret for a long life is eating healthy.

