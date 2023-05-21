Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy today. Highs around 80-degrees.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another mostly cloudy day is expected for our Sunday. We’ll start the day off with temperatures in the 60s, and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Through the morning, clouds will again be on the increase, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warming into the mid 70s around noontime, and we’ll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon.

By Wednesday a higher chance for rain will be in the forecast, continuing into Thursday. As for temperatures over the next week, we’ll generally be in the 80s for highs, and 60s for lows. By the end of the week, highs will likely be in the low 90s for some of us. Looking ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, there will likely be a chance for showers on both Sunday and Monday. That said, there’s still plenty of time for that to change. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

