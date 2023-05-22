1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Apple Springs

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was injured and another killed in a single vehicle crash in Trinity County on Monday.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a silver sedan left the roadway and crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94 outside Apple Springs. Wallace said that the driver of the vehicle was transported via helicopter to a hospital with injuries, but the passenger died.

The Groveton Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene and said the jaws of life were used in the recovery effort.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.