Army CID offers $25K in connection to murder of cadet in Texas

Cadet Joseph Banales
Cadet Joseph Banales(Army CID)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of $25,000.00 for credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Cadet Joseph Banales.

Army CID and the Selma Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and/or witnesses of his murder.

Banales was shot to death at approximately 11:30 p.m. Apr. 15 while driving his vehicle on IH-35 North near The Forum at Olympia Parkway, Selma.

SPD identified a vehicle of interest seen driving erratically near the crime scene. The vehicle, believed to be a Nissan 350Z or 370Z, is a dark-in-color, possibly blue, sports car, with loud aftermarket exhaust and possibly a spoiler.

Any person having information regarding this incident should contact Army CID at 210-221-1050 or San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at: https://www.cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip/.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, Army CID will not release any further information at this time.

