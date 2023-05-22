Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Feeling like it should for late May with a chance for scattered downpours on Wednesday

Weather Where You Live
Staying warm this week with the only chance for rain coming into play on Wednesday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Partly cloudy skies with a lack of high humidity and the occasional, gentle north breeze has made it quite tolerable to be outside in late May in east Texas.

It will be mostly clear and pleasant overnight with lows cooling into the lower 60′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm, but dry.  Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80′s with a light, northeast wind.

There will be a weak upper level disturbance tracking along the Red River during the mid-week time frame.  This feature will combine with remnant outflow boundaries to trigger a 40% chance of scattered downpours on Wednesday.  This will be our only chance to see any kind of rainfall in east Texas this week.

Behind that disturbance, we will be in store for partly cloudy skies the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80′s and lows at night in the middle 60′s, which is about on par for this time in late May.

A weak frontal boundary will then try to slide through on Friday.  If it can make its way through the Piney Woods, then we will get a low humidity day coming up on Saturday.  If it stalls in our general vicinity, then it will likely stay humid.

The upcoming Memorial Day Observance Weekend will be warm and a bit more humid.  We will introduce a low-end, 20% chance of rain to the picture on Sunday and Monday. 

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will not be overly impressive, averaging around a half-an-inch in many locales.  After what was a wet start to May, things have quieted down as a drier outlook is unfolding to close out the month.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
Lance Modisette
DPS report reveals new info in fatal crash involving Lufkin senior
Lance Modisette
Lufkin ISD senior baseball player killed in car wreck
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
Graduating students studying emergency medical services practiced a variety of scenarios led by...
Nacogdoches County EMS students practice skills in mock emergency scenarios

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
7 Day Forecast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-22-23
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 5-22-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips