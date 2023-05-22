Feeling like it should for late May with a chance for scattered downpours on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Partly cloudy skies with a lack of high humidity and the occasional, gentle north breeze has made it quite tolerable to be outside in late May in east Texas.

It will be mostly clear and pleasant overnight with lows cooling into the lower 60′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm, but dry. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80′s with a light, northeast wind.

There will be a weak upper level disturbance tracking along the Red River during the mid-week time frame. This feature will combine with remnant outflow boundaries to trigger a 40% chance of scattered downpours on Wednesday. This will be our only chance to see any kind of rainfall in east Texas this week.

Behind that disturbance, we will be in store for partly cloudy skies the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80′s and lows at night in the middle 60′s, which is about on par for this time in late May.

A weak frontal boundary will then try to slide through on Friday. If it can make its way through the Piney Woods, then we will get a low humidity day coming up on Saturday. If it stalls in our general vicinity, then it will likely stay humid.

The upcoming Memorial Day Observance Weekend will be warm and a bit more humid. We will introduce a low-end, 20% chance of rain to the picture on Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will not be overly impressive, averaging around a half-an-inch in many locales. After what was a wet start to May, things have quieted down as a drier outlook is unfolding to close out the month.

