Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a nice, mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning.  Expect a few clouds this morning and mostly sunny skies this afternoon.  High temperatures will reach the lower 80s today and warm into the mid 80s tomorrow.  By Wednesday, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but rain chances are gone again by the end of the week and nice, quiet weather is expected through the Memorial Day weekend.

