Nacogdoches man killed in single-vehicle crash near Mount Enterprise

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Nacogdoches man traveling in Rusk County was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Patrick Demond Caldwell, 36, was traveling westbound on County Road 3185 at an unsafe speed in a 2000 Buick LeSabre. The report states that about 3 miles east of Mount Enterprise, Caldwell’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side before catching fire.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

