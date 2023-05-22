Palestine ISD student, recent graduate among 3 killed in Saturday wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash involving six people and a single vehicle killed three people around 3 a.m. near Tyler.

The crash was confirmed by authorities to have happened on the 14000 block of FM 2661 just south of Tyler. SCED2 Noonday Fire, Dixie Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, and Captain 1, UT EMS, SCSO, and DPS responded to the scene of the crash.

Authorities were able to confirm that six people were involved in the single-vehicle wreck. The preliminary report released by Texas DPS states that the six females were in a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Raven M. Clewis, 19, of Dallas. The Altima was traveling northbound on FM 2661, The Altima left the roadway and hit a tree head-on. The driver was killed.

Also killed in the wreck were Jumija J. Clewis, 17, or Elkhart, and Sherie Butler, 17, of Palestine.

Injured in the wreck were three passengers. They have been identified as Jaylah Spurlock, 17, of Palestine, Brianna S. Price, 17, of Palestine, and Chimsi Okonkwo, 16, no address stated by DPS.

Palestine ISD officials say that Ju’Mija Clewis was a recent Palestine High School graduate, and Sheriee Butler was an eleventh grader in the district.

