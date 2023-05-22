Roadwork for the week of May 22

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of May 22, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Anderson County

Palestine Maintenance will be performing base repairs on FM 315. Expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles SE of SH 155, SE to Cuney

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $55.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2026

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new eastbound bridge and roadway elements. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of expansion to a four-lane roadway with new bridges across the Neches River.

SH 155 Overlay Project

Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

Weather permitting, the contractor is scheduled to continue working on drainage structures and application of seal coat. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.

Gus Engeling Park Project

Limits: Various locations in Gus Engeling WMA

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

Cost: $0.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on drainage elements and begin placement of the roadway base material. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. It consists of base overlay and drainage improvements.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County

Jacksonville crews will be performing bridge maintenance at various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers. Rusk maintenance will be widening FM 768 between Loop 456 and FM 22. Expect daytime lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 84 Widening

Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The project is in suspension and pending punch list inspection. There will be no lane closures in place. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The project is in suspension and pending punch list inspection. No work will be done in the upcoming weeks. The project widens the existing roadway, replace three bridges, and incorporate safety upgrades.

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor will not be doing any production related work until the start of seal coat season in May. Equipment has been demobilized. The project will consist of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements

Limits: Mud Creek Bridge & Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor has completed all operations on SH 135 and the road is now open. The project is awaiting removal of RFDs and silt fence upon vegetative erosion control growth. The project consists of the replacement of the bridge at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

SH 294 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From CR 2326, E to SH 21

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company LLC

Cost: $3.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor will begin installing driveway pipes, safety end treatments. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County

Longview Maintenance will be performing mechanical sweeping operations on various roadways throughout the county. Crews will also continue herbicide operations on various roadways. Both are mobile operations.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 80 and FM 2208 (Alpine Road)

Limits: Intersection of US 80 and FM 2208

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $784,000

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Expect lane closures and workers present.

Spur 502 (Judson Road) at Eden

Limits: Intersection of Judson Rd. and Eden Dr.

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $330,000

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new traffic signal, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Expect lane closures and workers present.

SLP 281, SH 300 and Estes Parkway

Limits: For SLP 281 - Fairmont St. to SH 300 (Gilmer Rd.); SH 300 – Reel Rd. to Evergreen St.; Estes Pkwy – Walmart north to I-20

Contractor: Cross Plus Construction

Cost: $2.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing sidewalks on both sides of the road. There will be shoulder closures as well as some lane closures as needed. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

SH 135 – Kilgore Traffic Circle

Limits: Traffic circle in Kilgore to Rusk County line

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $8.37 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of completely rebuilding the traffic circle and full width of roadway to the Rusk County line. It will consist of removing existing concrete paving, reconstructing subgrade, constructing concrete paving, storm sewer installation, lighting, and striping. The traffic will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the project. A detour will be set up for northbound traffic to follow SH 42. This will allow the contractor to build half of the roadway. Traffic will be switched to the newly constructed lanes later to allow completion of the other half of the highway. Expect delays.

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

Pentecost Rd. Bridge Replacement

Limits: US 259 Business to Stone Rd.

Contractor: South Texas Illumination

Cost: $638,000

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

The project consists of replacing the bridge structure on Big Head Creek. Pentecost Road will be closed to thru traffic. Only local traffic will be allowed. Thru traffic needs to select an alternate route.

High St. Bridge over UP Railroad

Limits: Nelson St. to Marion Dr.

Contractor: Ragle Construction

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2025

The project consists of replacing the High Street bridge structure over the UP railroad. High Street will be reduced to two lanes – one NB lane and one SB lane. One half of the bridge will be constructed at a time. Expect delays. Traffic may want to seek alternate routes.

US 80 - Gladewater

Limits: SH 300 east to Locker Plant Road in Gladewater

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $12.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying main lanes of travel, as well as striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

US 80 – Pedestrian Safety Improvements

Limits: East of Alpine Road (FM 2208)

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000 for numerous locations throughout the district

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian sidewalks and handicap ramps near the intersection. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays.

US 259 Bypass in Kilgore

Limits: SH 31 to the Rusk County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt on all lanes and restriping. There will be alternating lane closures. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

US 259 North

Limits: SH 31 to the Rusk County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $5.03 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2023

This project consists of milling base repairs and overlaying hot mix asphalt on all lanes, and restriping. There will be alternating lane closures. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County

Athens Maintenance is scheduled to perform base failure repair and edge repair on various roadways throughout the county, including FM 2709, FM 1616, and SH 198. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Also, on Tuesday, a crew is scheduled to perform base failure repair on FM 753, just north of SH 31 at the UPRR crossing with railroad flaggers assisting.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on demolition of the existing bridge and placement of drilled shafts for the new bridge. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, ACP base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

BUS 175 Safety Improvement Project

Limits: From BUS 19 to Grass Median 1 Mi. west of SL 7

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $700,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

No work is scheduled this week. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

SL 7 GCAA Landscape Improvement Project

Limits: Various locations on SL 7

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC

Cost: $0.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps, and pavement markings.

BUS 31 Sidewalk Project

Limits: From Carroll St to Flat Creek Rd

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue working on the eastbound sidewalk over the railroad bridge and other location along BUS 31. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes pavement structure repairs, sidewalks, pavement markings and signage.

FM 316 Rehabilitation

Limits: From FM 1861 to US 175

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to continue removing and trimming trees. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures with delays. The project includes pavement reconstruction, structures, pavement markings and signs.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County

Rusk County construction projects updates:

SH 64 and Mill Street Intersection/US 79 and Webster Street

Limits: Intersection

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $784,000

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Smith County

Tyler Maintenance will have base failure crew on SH 31 West, just west of 2661 at the county line. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. There will also be a bridge crew on this portion of the roadway on Monday. This crew will then move to US 69 North, north of FM 1804. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. When complete, this crew will move to FM 1804 for bridge repair. This work is scheduled to be off roadway. Also, there will be a sweeper unit at various locations throughout the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2022

Project is in final cleanup. No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of sidewalk construction along SH 64 west in Tyler, SH 110 west in Troup and SH 135 north in Troup.

FM 344, ETC. Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756, E to SH 110; FM 768 – From SL 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week. Project is awaiting final punch list. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guard rail upgrades.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to begin laying PFC surface to the existing lanes. Expect delays and lane closures on this corridor when construction in in progress. The work is scheduled to be completed during the day and night. The project consists of resurfacing the roadway, upgrading drainage structures, and repairing bridge joints.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The project is no longer under time suspension and contractor is expecting to resume work this week. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

Tyler State Park Rehabilitation Project

Limits: Park Maintenance roads, camp areas 5-8, additional parking in camp area 10, day use parking area curb and gutter repair

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $851,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to conduct embankment work on Milestone 4 (Area 10 Creekside Camping) location. Park areas will be closed as operations are in progress. This project is the rehabilitation of parking areas at camp site and maintenance roadways.

SH 110 & FM 346 Landscape Project

Limits: Various locations on SH 110 & FM 346

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC

Cost: $157,495

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2022

The project is suspended and awaiting punch list inspection for the Whitehouse landscape project. The project consists of landscape development.

Whittle Street, CR 2110, and CR 289 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week on Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary. The project is in suspension and pending change order operations at the Whittle Street Bridge site. The road is open to through traffic. The project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled on the CR 2110 bridge at Kickapoo Creek. The road is open to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled this week on the CR 289 bridge at Prairie Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure. The contractor will complete one bridge at a time.

I-20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week. The project is in time suspension. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from IH 20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation. Crews will be preparing for the SB left turn lane widening at FM 757 and paving operations for the SB outside lane and shoulder. The SB outside lane and shoulder are closed indefinitely while rehab work is ongoing and will be managed by signs channelizing devices. No additional lane closures are anticipated. The PFC surface operations are projected to begin May 2023.

SH 64 Intersection Improvement and Turn Lanes

Limits: At CR 289 (Wolfe Lane)

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Co. Inc.

Cost: $2.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

Weather permitting, the contractor is scheduled to level up on Wolfe Lane and back fill edges of pavement. Weather permitting, contractor could begin laying hot mix. Expect delays on this corridor while construction is in progress. Lane closures are anticipated. Project consists of an intersection improvement and addition of turn lanes at CR 289 (Wolfe Lane).

FM 16 Widening and Realignment

· Limits: 4 mi west of FM 849 east to US 69 in Lindale

· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction LLC.

· Cost: $44.4 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: August 2025

The project consists of grading, asphalt base, asphalt surface overlay paving, storm drain, bridge, and culvert structures, signing, pavement markings, and signals. Crews will be preparing the right-of-way by removing trees and grading embankment. There will be a crew working to install a detour for a traffic switch near Lindale Cemetery Road. Lane closures will be present in the area. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

District Mill and Inlay Project

Limits: US 287, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $0.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

Mill and inlay work is scheduled to begin on FM 2493 in Tyler. Work is scheduled to be completed at night. Motorists should expect lane closures to begin at 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of mill and inlay on various roadways throughout the Tyler District.

US 69 Rehab Existing Road and Restricted Crossing U-Turn (R-Cut)

Limits: Cumberland Road to .308 miles south of FM 2813

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

No work is scheduled this week. This project consists of rehabilitating existing roadway and installing a restricted crossing U-turn (R-Cut) at FM 2813 intersection.

SL 323 Overlay on Existing Roadway

Limits: .3 mi N of SH31, Elm St in W Tyler, N to .25 mi E of US69

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The Contactor is scheduled to place barricades and signage within the limits of the project. Expect lane closures and delay in travel. This project consists of overlaying existing roadway with PFC asphalt.

SH 110 in Whitehouse

Limits: Whitehouse

Contractor: Cross Plus Construction

Cost: $2.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project consists of installing sidewalks. There will be shoulder closures along with some lane closures as needed. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

---------------------------------------

Van Zandt County

Canton will be trimming tree limbs at various locations on FM 1653 and FM 16. A second crew will continue to address drainage issues at various locations in the county.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 859 Safety Structures Widening

Limits: US 80 (Edgewood) N 7 miles to SH 19

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

This safety improvements project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and bridge rail. Crews will be working behind the guardrail at the other bridge near FM 1395 over Giladon Creek Branch. Crews will be installing driveway culverts. Lane closures are expected, and motorist should expect delays.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (South of Canton)

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2023

The contractor will be installing signs and pavement markings. Lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of super two work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (North of US 80)

Limits: US 80 N 6 miles to Rains County Line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $8.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

The project consists of Super 2 type work, including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings. There is a reduced speed limit of 55 mph through the project. The northbound shoulder will be closed for the duration of widening operations and will be managed by signs and channelizing devices. Crews are working to install embankment, flex base, and hot mix inside the shoulder closure area. Lane closures are expected, and motorists should expect delays.

US 80 – Wills Point

Limits: Intersection of US 80 and SH 64

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000 for numerous locations

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian sidewalks and handicap ramps near the intersection. The majority of the work has been completed, but illumination still needs to be installed. Daytime lane closures could exist. Motorists should expect delays. Please watch for pedestrians crossing the roadway.

CR 2112 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at Caney Creek

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $521,961.28

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is for the construction of a bridge replacement, consisting of replacing bridge and approaches, grading, ACP base, and surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. Work is scheduled to begin in May. The road will be closed until project completion in July. Motorists should seek alternate routes for the duration of the project.

I-20 Frontage Roads West of FM 314 and East of FM 47

Limits: FM 314 west one mile and FM 47 to CR 3416

Contractor: H.V. Caver, Inc.

Cost: $5.7 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project is for the construction of roadway restoration consisting of scarifying, treating existing material & subgrade, flex base, prime coat, TCST, ACP base, ACP surface, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs, and pavement markings. Work will be starting in mid-May and the frontage roads will be closed, one at a time, until roadway work is completed. Motorists should prepare for delays and seek alternate routes for the duration of the project.

----------------------------------------

Wood County

This week, crews are scheduled to blade overlay on FM 3056 from US 80 to FM 778. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay

Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2023

The project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, permeable friction course surface, structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings. Crews will be placing ACP driveways. The PFC surface operations are projected to begin at the end of May. Lane closures may be possible during the driveway installations and are expected during the PFC installation.

SH 37 – Quitman

Limits: Intersection near Red Bud Lane

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Daytime lane closures could exist. Motorists should expect delays.

FM 14

Limits: From FM 2869 to East of FM 1795

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $2.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is for the construction of safety improvements, consisting of PFC surface overlay, culvert work, safety end treatments, rumble strips, and pavement markings. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays. Crews are currently working on driveways.

FM 1804 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at Black Creek

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $634,567

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is for the construction of a bridge-class culvert consisting of the removal of the existing bridge and approaches, a new bridge-class culvert, roadway approaches, grading, ACP base and surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. Work is scheduled to begin in May. The road will be closed until project completion in July. Motorists should seek alternate routes for the duration of the project.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities, follow up action worksheet summary for bridge work repair in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: No work scheduled due to the holiday.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: No work scheduled due to the holiday.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Litter Removal: Work is scheduled for April 2023 in Gregg County and July 2023 for Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Delineation/Reflectors: Work will continue in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Tree Removal: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Raised Pavement Markers: Night work will be done from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

