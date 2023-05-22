Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

A decent mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Skies look to remain dry!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was nice to have a couple of fairly quiet days for our weekend after what has felt like a busy past few weeks in the weather world. Thankfully, the weather for tomorrow will be just as quiet, but this time around with some sunshine! We’ll wake up for our Monday in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a fair mix of sun and clouds. Skies will trend mostly sunny by the afternoon as highs top off in the lower 80s for most. Other than a stray shower or two later on Tuesday, you can expect a very similar forecast, with lower 60s in the morning and lower to middle 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see a better chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, although coverage looks fairly limited for now, meaning many likely won’t see a drop. A few more showers will be possible on Thursday, then the forecast begins to dry out once again for Friday as well as the upcoming weekend. Easterly winds prevail throughout the first half of the week, leading to a very slow warming trend for our afternoon temperatures. We’ll likely start to creep closely to the middle to upper 80s late next week once winds begin to blow more from the east-southeast.

