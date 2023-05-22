Top ranked boxer from Carthage speaks about the challenges of the sport

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - In the Distinctive Boxing Gym, all of the young athletes are there to learn the finer points of the fight. For one fighter who’s at the top of her game, it’s all about staying at the top.

Carthage boxer Sindi Salazar is a national champion and ranked number one in the nation. She took to it immediately since she was a young and under her trainer Ivan Moreno, she’s grown to be a talented fighter.

“She’s ranked number one right now in the whole United States. She’s been training with me since she was nine, she’s 17 now, so she’s been with me for 8 years now,” said coach Moreno.

It’s not unusual to see women in boxing anymore and even though the mental toughness took some time to mold she says she’s enjoyed the challenge.

“It was just something that I enjoyed, like this is a sport that’s extremely hard mentally, physically, socially too. You can’t hang out with people all the time, it’s just that the end result is worth it and the feeling you get once you win a fight is incredible,” said Salazar.

Salazar isn’t afraid of hard work and recognizes what got her where she is and what she must do to maintain that form.

“A lot of people though she wasn’t made for boxing, but she kept working. Sometimes you got kids with a lot of talent, but they don’t have a desire or the hard work to stay on. They quit after several months, but she stayed with it, and hard work pays off,” said Moreno.

She’s been so productive that sponsors have taken her on.

“I have many sponsors, from my hometown Carthage and they are incredible,” said Salazar.

Salazar has a bright future ahead and her East Texas roots have taken her a long way.

