WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent

From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas - Police in Texas are searching for a group of suspects in a case of shoplifting that turned violent at a beauty supple store in Houston last month.

Surveillance video released Monday by the Houston Police Department shows six suspects, three men and three women, inside a beauty supply store on the 10900 block of North Freeway at around 5:30 p.m. on April 17.

According to police, an employee notice one of the women hid a wig inside her purse, and confronted her. When the suspect tried to walk away, the employee reached toward the purse to retrieve the wig. A male suspect then pushed the employee and struck the employee in the face.

Another employee tried to intervene and was also struck multiple times by the male suspect. The group of suspects then grabbed several other wigs and fled the store.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.