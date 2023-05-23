DPS report details crash that killed 1 near Apple Springs

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A single-vehicle crash Monday morning near Apple Springs left one person injured and another dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers investigated a fatal crash on state Highway 94, approximately four miles southwest of Apple Springs, that occurred at 11:59 a.m. Monday. The report states that a 2006 Pontiac G6 was traveling north-east. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single lane and traveled into the east ditch, overcorrected this maneuver and side skidded into the north ditch, where she struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Tracy Gentry of Trinity, was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare in Conroe for treatment. His passenger, identified as 77-year-old Tommy Staten, succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

