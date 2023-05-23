Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1,200-pound gator captured by wildlife trapper in neighborhood near Houston

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - WARNING -GRAPHIC VIDEO of an alligator capture, though he is said to be safe and relocated to a rescue park, it may be difficult for some to watch.

A large alligator was strolling through a Missouri City neighborhood when it was spotted by a resident.

Cornealous Greigg Jr. spotted the gator in his neighborhood, about two doors down from his home, and called for help.

A wildlife trapper came to help get the alligator relocated, which took quite a long time; the animal is 11 feet long, weighs about 1200 pounds, and is around 85 years old.

Greigg recorded the attached video of Timothy DeRamus with alligator control for the State of Texas working to safely (for both the gator and himself) restrain the creature to get him into a position that he could be relocated.

According to KTRK in Houston, DeRamus said the gator was taken to Gator Country Rescue Park. That park is located in Beaumont.

(Cornealous Greigg Jr./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

